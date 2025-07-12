Suns Top Wizards in 2025 NBA Summer League Opener
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns opened the 2025 Summer League with a 103-84 victory over the Washington Wizards Friday night in Las Vegas.
Phoenix was without No. 31 overall pick Rasheer Fleming due to right knee soreness, but its two other draft picks in Khaman Maluach (No. 10 pick) and Koby Brea (No. 41) started and got major minutes to make their mark on the game.
Second-year players Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro also started and looked very poised, as they attempt to improve on strong rookie campaigns in Vegas. Dunn oozed with confidence from the opening tip, trying to show that he might be too good to continue to play in the summer league.
The Suns faced a tough test against the Wizards, who were starting five first-round picks from the last two drafts in Bub Carringon, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, Will Riley and Alex Sarr.
Here is how the action in the Suns' summer league opener unfolded:
Quick Recap
Both the Suns and Wizards pushed the pace early, leading to some great back-and-forth basketball and also some turnovers. Maluach was aggressive out of the gate, attempting and missing two 3-pointers in the quarter, and converting a left-handed hook shot. The game was tied at 23 after the first, and Brea had a team-high six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3 for the Suns, while Ighodaro played the whole quarter and totaled five points, five rebounds and two steals.
Phoenix went on a big 10-0 run in the second quarter and entered halftime with a 47-39 lead. CJ Huntley, Phoenix's undrafted rookie signed to a two-way deal, had two big dunks in the second. Dunn imposed his will in the first half, ending the half with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Brea was scorching hot from the field with a game-high 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
The Suns kept up their aggression in the second half, extending their lead to 75-60 heading into the fourth. Brea upped his point total to 19 through three quarters on 7-of-9 shooting (4-of-5 from 3), and Ighodaro had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds going into the final period.
Phoenix showed no signs of slowing down in the fourth quarter, ultimately finishing the night with a big 103-84 win over Washington, who some thought had the best summer league roster on paper. The Suns were very active on both ends all night with everyone who stepped on the floor contributing, including second-year guard Boogie Ellis, who ended with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Third-year guard Yuri Collins started and delivered nine points and six assists.
Here were the final numbers for the Suns' players under contract, who all had really solid games:
Key Stats - Suns
Koby Brea: 19 PTS (7-10 FG, 4-5 3PT), 3 REB in 24 MIN
Ryan Dunn: 17 PTS (7-12 FG, 2-5 3PT), 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL in 29 MIN
Khaman Maluach: 14 PTS (5-13 FG, 1-6 3PT), 5 REB, 2 BLK in 21 MIN
Oso Ighodaro: 11 PTS (4-5 FG), 14 REB, 3 STL in 31 MIN
CJ Huntley: 8 PTS (4-5 FG), 5 REB in 19 MIN
Next Up
The Summer Suns play their second game in Vegas Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Arizona time against the Atlanta Hawks. The matchup will be televised on NBA TV.