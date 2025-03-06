Draymond Green Applaud's Kevin Durant's Heroics
PHOENIX — Kevin Durant had one of his best performances in a Phoenix Suns jersey Tuesday night when he scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter to help Phoenix pull off an incredible 23-point comeback victory against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Durant not only impressed his teammates and the fans inside PHX Arena, who went from loud boos to playoff-like cheers in the final period, but everyone watching, including Draymond Green, who he won two championships with on the Golden State Warriors.
“Back against the wall, slim pushed all his chips to the middle of the table and Willed them to a W! One of the more impressive performances I’ve seen from Trey5!” Green posted on X about Durant during the game.
This is a great deal of respect coming from Green considering the amount of high-pressure games he won with and performances he witnessed from Durant on both Golden State and Team USA.
Durant’s longevity at 36 years old to put on this type of outing in his 1,110th career regular-season game is why so many across the NBA look up to him.
Suns two-way player Collin Gillespie, who unexpectedly came in and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter comeback, has been inspired by Durant every day.
"That's somebody that I watched when I grew up, so it's super cool,” Gillespie said postgame Tuesday. “It's a really surreal moment for me. I’ve had the opportunity to play with a lot of great players, and he’s definitely up there.
“He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game. So yeah, (it) definitely instills confidence in you when that guy is telling you to shoot the ball and be aggressive."