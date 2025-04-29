Draymond Green Claps Back at Suns Legend
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns legend and current analyst Eddie Johnson shared his thoughts on social media of NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Reggie Miller during last night's Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
Miller was seen standing up and praising Draymond Green after he got what turned out to be the game-sealing defensive stop on Alperen Sengun while commentating the game, in which the Warriors won 109-106 to take a 3-1 series lead. Green finished with six points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes.
The sequence after Green's stop on Sengun prompted Johnson, a 17-year NBA veteran who averaged 16 points for his career, to post the following on X:
"Reggie forgot he does a national telecast and he should be partial. Up cheering on Draymond and Warriors with pom poms," Johnson posted.
Green took exception to Johnson's post, responding back to him on X:
"Nah there’s just some OGs that don’t sit around and hate…"
Johnson then clarified to Green that he was just messing with Miller.
"Hold up. So I am hating because I am messing with an ex teammate?" Johnson posted. "Maybe if New School Media does its research you would have known that!"
Miller has been at TNT for 20 years and will move over to working for NBC Sports as their lead game analyst for the 2025-26 NBA season after TNT was not included on the NBA's new media rights deal.
Johnson has been the Suns' color analyst since 2003 and played with Miller on the Indiana Pacers in the 1995-96 season and half of the 1996-97 season before being traded away. Miller spent his entire 18-year career on Indiana.