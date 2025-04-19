East Playoff Team Could Trade For Suns' Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns could see a lot of trade interest ramp up this offseason when it comes to star shooting guard Devin Booker.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes that the Orlando Magic could be a team that fits Booker and what the team is looking for.
"Last offseason's signing of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fell flat partly because the veteran guard's three-point shooting cratered to 34.2 percent, his lowest mark since the 2015-16 campaign. But it also failed to lift the Magic to new heights because the offense was more than a decent floor-spacing shooter away from respectability," Hughes writes.
"Orlando needs a genuine shot-creator in the backcourt—one who can beat his matchup in isolation, run pick-and-rolls and provide spot-up spacing. That's the description of a legitimate star on offense, which might seem like a pie-in-the-sky upgrade until you note the Magic's 26th-ranked attack.
"A scoring profile that bad needs a star-caliber boost.
"Booker would be an ideal fit next to Jalen Suggs, who isn't a true point guard. As good as it gets among facilitating 2s, Booker could combine with Suggs to split playmaking duties, potentially lifting the Magic's offense to a level worthy of the team's elite work on the other end."
The Magic have pieces worth offering the Suns, including 2023 No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black and No. 11 pick Jett Howard from the same year. Add in the fact that the Magic have two first-round picks this year and more in the hopper for the future.
If the Magic put together a competitive offer, it could be one of the best that the Suns will get for Booker, and that should be something to consider for Phoenix.
Orlando is in the playoffs for a second year in a row, and the team will face the defending champion Boston Celtics in the first round.