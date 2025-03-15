ESPN: Suns in Full-Blown Panic Mode
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns aren't quite where they should be.
With massive names on their roster, a new owner willing to do whatever it takes and a championship-winning coach, the Suns have overpromised and under-delivered on their expectations of bringing home a title for the 2024-25 season.
With under 20 games remaining, the Suns are fighting for a mere play-in spot, and ESPN believes they're in full-on panic mode.
"If this hasn't been a full-on disaster for Phoenix, which has the NBA's highest payroll at $220 million before even accounting for the massive luxury taxes the franchise is set to owe, it certainly feels close," wrote Chris Herring.
"With Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns are in 11th and wouldn't make the play-in if the season ended today; an unacceptable outcome, given that the trio will likely log close to 50 games together by the end of the campaign. (The Suns have won 63% of those games.) Any way you slice it, disappointing feels too soft a word to use for coach Mike Budenholzer's group, which finished dead last in defense in February, giving up an unthinkable 122 points per 100 possessions.
"The campaign will come to a merciful close at some point, whether it's by falling just outside the postseason, or after fizzling out in either the play-in or first round. Making up ground this late will be difficult; Phoenix has by far the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA.
"Beyond all of that, the Suns have strongly suggested they aren't moving Booker. (We know they would be hard-pressed to move Beal, who has a no-trade clause.) So they need to see what they can get for the 36-year-old Durant, who, with one year left on his Phoenix contract, still has value as one of the league's elite scorers.
"Figuring out how to retool in a prudent enough way should be the only thing that matters for this organization going forward."
Herring brings plenty of valid points to the party - where will Phoenix go if this experiment won't work? How is it possible to retool the roster and still remain competitive?
Those are gambles the Suns knowingly accepted when they assembled this squad - now, they're all but set to face some seriously tough questions moving into the summer.