Former NBA Star: Suns Should Keep Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 season has been one of massive disappointments - there is simply no way to step around that sentiment for the Phoenix Suns.
However, another late-season surge (Phoenix are winners of five of six) has convinced some within the basketball world that the correct path forward is to retain Kevin Durant alongside franchise player Devin Booker.
Among those proponents is Carlos Boozer, who took to ESPN's "NBA Today" to explain why Phoenix would be better off not trading Durant in the offseason.
"I think Kevin Durant and Devin Booker together are so dynamic, they both can take over a game... maybe they make some moves... if they can keep these two superstar players together, it would be in their best interest."
Kendrick Perkins agreed with Boozer's sentiments - believing that the window of contention isn't necessarily closed, but the franchise must do everything in their power to mend what could be a strained relationship between management and player, along with the potential ability to re-shape the roster across the margins once again.
The on-court results have given credence to this angle, as Phoenix sits at 13-3 this season when Durant and Booker suit up together when Bradley Beal sits out.
That is the next piece of the puzzle. Finding a trade partner that Beal will approve of will be easier said than done.
The Suns will very likely need to move Beal elsewhere to make this future arrangement work, as his 2-year, maximum level money significantly handicaps what the Suns can do from a roster building perspective, along with a general lack of on-court fit with the Suns.
Beal's no-trade clause could significantly impact what direction the franchise will ultimately go in the off-season - if the Suns can move him and shape the roster in the image of what the Brooklyn Nets were with Durant/Kyrie Irving, there is a reasonable path back towards contention moving forward.
If a Durant trade ultimately materializes, there will be no short of suitors - from the Houston Rockets, to the Miami Heat, even potentially the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the task at hand, Durant will continue to look to ride momentum from a player of the week selection into a victory over the defending champions in the Boston Celtics tomorrow night.