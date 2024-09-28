Former Suns Center Among Worst No. 1 Picks
PHOENIX -- It was a year ago yesterday that the Phoenix Suns decided to officially move on from the one and only number 1 pick in franchise history.
Deandre Ayton - just one year into a 4-year maximum contract he signed in July 2022 - was seemingly going to be part of the franchise for a sixth season - until the Damian Lillard-centered trade was made possible thanks to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he currently resides.
Despite Ayton being in the rearview mirror, the decision to select him over Luka Doncic will remain haunting Suns fans for years to come - and that got reinforced by Brad Botkin of CBS Sports - who ranked the 12 active number 1 overall picks in the NBA from first to worst.
Ayton slotted in at number 11 - only ahead of Ben Simmons - and Botkin had some pointed criticism for the Suns.
"The only thing worse than the Phoenix Suns taking Ayton at No. 1 in 2018 was the Sacramento Kings taking Marvin Bagley III at No. 2. It was clear even back then that Luka Doncic should've been the first pick, and it has become even more painfully clear since. Ayton got a change of scenery with Portland last season and posted some pretty impressive post-All-Star numbers at 22.7 points and 12.5 rebounds over 18 games. We'll see how much he can do in likely staggered minutes with rookie Donovan Clingan, or if any other team would be willing to take on the nearly $70 million remaining on Ayton's contract in a trade."- Botkin on ranking Ayton
While Ayton's tenure cannot be seen as an abject failure due to his role in the improbable run to the 2021 NBA Finals, controversies such as the fallout with Monty Williams and a 25-game PED suspension in 2019 likely overshadow the positive contributions that were made in the Valley.
The expectations of Ayton and franchise cornerstone Devin Booker being a new-age Shaq/Kobe was also too steep of an ask, but also play into the hubris of the Suns here.
Ayton was a phenomenal prospect with tantalizing physical traits, but his skillset realistically wasn't as translatable to the modern game as Doncic.
The hypotheticals of what could've been with Doncic are interesting to explore - and Ayton has churned out a relatively disappointing career thus far - but the Suns can now only control the state of the franchise moving forward under new governor Mat Ishbia.
Training camp for the 2024-25 squad is set to begin next week.