Former Suns Crack Bottom Half of ESPN Top 100 Rankings
Three former Phoenix Suns found their way on ESPN's list of the Top 100 NBA Players entering the 2025-26 season.
While no current Suns are on the list (yet - the upper half should be revealed soon), these former players landed between numbers 100-51 with preseason activity beginning:
Bradley Beal: 86th
Previous rank: 70th
Brian Windhorst: "There was a dark cloud over Beal all last season as he played on a $50 million-per-year contract with a no-trade clause on an underperforming team. His numbers were still reasonably good -- he shot 50% for a third straight year -- but he received little credit because of the baggage. If he's the same player this year, now playing on a discount in a different role, the discourse could completely flip with the Clippers. It's a story we've seen before in the NBA."
Our take: Beal, if healthy, could likely thrive in a different role, though we're unsure if that can be on another stacked team with the Clippers where he also won't be commanding the offense and being heavily involved in scoring every night.
Toumani Camara: 78th
Previous rank: unranked
Kevin Pelton: "During his second season, Camara went from second-round steal to legit building block for the Blazers. Not only did Camara earn All-Defensive second team honors because of his capability to guard all five positions, but he also made strides on offense. Camara shot 37.5% on 3s and averaged 11.3 PPG, forcing opponents to respect him. After the All-Star break, Camara shot an effective 59%, accounting for the added value of 3s. Camara's single best skill might be drawing charges -- a league-high 31 of them."
Our take: Phoenix reportedly really liked Camara after his short Summer League stint, so it was a bit puzzling when they included him in the Deandre Ayton deal to Portland. The Blazers reportedly insisted he was part of the package, and after seeing him develop, it's easy to see why. That's another whiff on the prior regime.
Cameron Johnson: 67th
Previous rank: unranked
Kevin Pelton: "Playing for a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team, Johnson was an unlikely No. 1 option on offense, posting a career-high 23% usage rate while simultaneously improving his efficiency. Johnson made 58% of 2-point attempts and a career-high 2.8 3s per game, producing the best true shooting percentage of his career (.632). Dealt to Denver for Michael Porter Jr., Johnson probably will play a smaller role but should feast on the open looks created by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets would love if Johnson, who has never played more than 66 games in a season, could surpass that."
Our take: Johnson was an unfortunate part of the blockbuster deal that netted Kevin Durant in the desert. He was a fan-favorite and still missed to this day, though if the Suns had to re-do things, it's hard to say no to Durant wanting to join your organization - even if it meant sacrificing a player like Johnson, who admittedly so might be a bit high on this list.