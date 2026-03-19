Suns Make Final Grayson Allen Injury Call vs Spurs

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Grayson Allen tonight against the San Antonio Spurs.

Allen was questionable with knee soreness entering today. Fellow shooter Royce O'Neale has been downgraded to out, as has Haywood Highsmith, who was added to the injury report earlier today with right knee injury management, joining Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks as non-active players due to injury in San Antonio.

Allen, a key rotational piece in Phoenix, is averaging 17.2 points, three rebounds and 4.1 assists per night. His 29 minutes per night is third for the Suns, trailing only Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks.

Opening tip is slated for 5:00 PM AZ time.

The Suns are on a three-game losing streak entering San Antonio, and their battle tonight comes against a Spurs team that is second in the western conference and just 3.5 games back from the leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

The good news for Phoenix? The Suns have won two different battles against the Spurs this season.

"I think the thing that stands out this year is just how fast they are playing. They are really getting out and running. They are really forcing you to guard across the court," San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said of Phoenix earlier this season.

"They are doing a great job of kick ahead and kick across, attacking you early with the pass. Obviously, Devin Booker is who he is, but as a team they are doing a great job of getting out and running. A lot of the time the ball is just finding the open man. You get chasing and now they are getting close out opportunities and they are shooting at a really high rate from three. A lot of them are really good quality shots from three, I think that is a credit to them and to Jordan (Ott) and their staff in terms of the spacing and pace they are playing at, being able to get out and run then continue that momentum in the first half.”

This will be the final meeting between Phoenix and San Antonio this regular season.