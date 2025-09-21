Former Suns Forward Joins Celtics
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Bridges is signing with the Boston Celtics, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto on X:
"The Boston Celtics and Jalen Bridges have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Bridges will compete for a two-way spot in training camp. Bridges was a two-way player with the Phoenix Suns last season, appearing in eight NBA games."
Bridges - 24 years young - went undrafted in 2024 and signed with the Suns, where he featured in eight games with Phoenix as Scotto alluded to. Bridges turned down several other two-way offers to play with the Suns coming out of Baylor, where he was known as a strong three-point shooter.
Bridges now earns an opportunity to earn a spot with the Celtics after spending this past Summer League campaign with Boston.
With the Valley Suns last season, Bridges averaged 14.3 points on 41.8% shooting from the field with 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He shot over 38% from three-point land in 31 games with Phoenix's G League affiliate - all of which he started.
In a rotation of Kevin Durant, Ryan Dunn, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale - the likelihood of Bridges earning serious NBA minutes in Phoenix simply wasn't a strong possibility.
Perhaps fortunes will change in Boston, where the Celtics have built a strong culture of winning in recent years - something the Suns are attempting to replicate themselves under new leadership of GM Brian Gregory and HC Jordan Ott.