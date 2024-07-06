Former Suns Guard Hitting Free Agency
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is hitting the open market, per reports.
According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter/X:
"The Washington Wizards are declining the $11 million option on guard Landry Shamet’s contract, sources tell ESPN. A career 38.4 percent three-point shooter, Shamet will join the free agent market."
Shamet was acquired via trade from the Suns last offseason in the massive deal that netted Bradley Beal in Phoenix. Shamet was sent alongside Chris Paul and various draft picks.
Shamet is widely considered to be one of the better three-point shooters that can emerge off the bench and was expected to have an array of suitors in a potential trade before Washington ultimately declined the team option, per HoopsHype:
"Wizards reserve guard Landry Shamet has also drawn exploratory trade interest from several teams, including the Clippers, Lakers, Mavericks, Jazz, Raptors, and Magic, league sources told HoopsHype.
"Shamet, who averaged 7.1 points in only 15.8 minutes per game last season, has $22.75 million in non-guaranteed salary for the upcoming two seasons, as noted in our HoopsHype Wizards salaries page."
The Suns have one open roster spot left, though it's not expected Shamet re-joins Phoenix. The organization is reportedly interested in bringing back Josh Okogie or potentially pursuing Kyle Lowry as another point guard option.
Shamet's $11 million in salary was pushed back from its original guarantee date so the Wizards could try and facilitate a potential deal, though it's clear no teams wanted to meet the price tag.
Now, another former Suns player finds themselves on the open market. Look for Shamet to be one of the more notable second-wave signings in free agency.