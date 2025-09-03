Former Suns Guards Labeled Among Most Overrated NBA Players
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have struggled to find guards to surround Devin Booker with after trading away Chris Paul in 2023.
Phoenix was unable to win a single playoff game the past two seasons after trading Paul as part of the package for Bradley Beal and signing Tyus Jones the following summer.
Both Beal and Jones simply did not fit in Phoenix, and now Beal will hope to turn things around after signing with the Los Angeles Clippers following a buyout by the Suns, while Jones will look to re-establish himself after signing with the Orlando Magic.
Bradley Beal, Tyus Jones Labeled As Overrated
Fadeaway World ranked Beal and Jones as two of the most overrated players at their respective positions.
Eddie Bitar had Jones as the fourth-most overrated point guard, writing:
"Tyus Jones has long been praised as a 'steady hand' at point guard, but as a full-time starter, he’s shown that his ceiling is limited. He doesn’t push the pace, struggles defensively against elite guards, and his lack of scoring punch means he can't be trusted to be a starter. Off the bench, he can certainly do a job, but the praise he receives is a little too much."
Jones clearly did not work as the Suns' starting point guard, as Phoenix had to move him to the bench midway through this past season with his lack of defensive ability shining through.
The Suns are resorting back to a double shooting guard lineup for next season after trading for Jalen Green to pair alongside Booker, which did not work with Beal in Phoenix.
Bitar is not high on Green or Beal, rating Green as the most overrated shooting guard in the league, which you can read more about by clicking here. Right behind Green at No. 2 on the list was Beal.
Bitar said of Beal:
"Bradley Beal is still a smooth scorer, but durability issues and declining defense make him far less impactful than his contract suggests. In L.A., he might struggle to find a consistent role alongside other stars, leaving his production hollow compared to his reputation. We don't expect Beal to have much of an impact with the Clippers because James Harden is as ball-dominant as it gets."
The Suns had high hopes for both Beal and Jones when they joined the team, but the last two iterations of the roster did not work out for all parties involved.
Beal and Jones will hope to rewrite the narrative surrounding them with their new teams.