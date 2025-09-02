New Suns Arrival Named Most Overrated SG
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns completely re-tooled their roster over the summer, parting ways with big names in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in hopes of creating substantial change in the desert moving forward.
While Devin Booker still remains, the Suns' supporting cast looks mightily different - though there's hope new arrivals can bring Phoenix back to the postseason.
Perhaps the most intriguing option next to Booker is new backcourt running mate Jalen Green, who arrived from the Houston Rockets in the blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant.
Green's scoring prowess is well known, though his ultimate fit next to another shooting guard in Booker has questions on how impactful he'll be with the Suns.
Suns Guard Ranked Most Overrated at Position
Fadeaway World recently released their list of most overrated players at each position ahead of the 2025-26 season, and Green took the top spot for shooting guards.
"Jalen Green’s athleticism and highlight plays make him easy to hype, but his inconsistency and questionable shot selection continue to hold him back," wrote Eddie Bitar.
"Even with more experience, he hasn’t developed the all-around game needed to justify his 'future star' label. That is why the Rockets traded him for a nearly 37-year-old Kevin Durant this offseason, after all."
Bradley Beal, Cam Thomas, Austin Reaves and Jordan Clarkson round out the list.
PHNX's Gerald Bourguet says it's unfair to categorize Green as a "bad" player, and for good reason:
"Green is coming off a season where he averaged a team-high 21.0 points and 3.4 assists per game for a Houston Rockets squad that earned the 2-seed in the Western Conference. It’s unfair to categorize him as a bad player when he started all 82 games for a team that good, and last year he joined Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, Blake Griffin, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as the only players in the last 25 years to reach career totals of 6,000 points, 1,300 rebounds and 1,000 assists through their first four NBA seasons."
The question with Green isn't his scoring, but more so his efficiency and how he'll fit with Booker in a Suns backcourt that will feature two shooting guards under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.