Former Suns No. 1 Pick Voted Most Overrated NBA Center
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was listed as Fadeaway World's most overrated center in the NBA ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Beating out names such as Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Jusuf Nurkic and Nikola Vucevic, Ayton had the following said about him by Eddie Bitar:
"Deandre Ayton’s reputation as a skilled big man remains, but his motor and intensity are constantly questioned. Too often, he disappears in games, and that could leave the Lakers with a center who looks better on paper than on the floor. Remember, the Lakers organization has little patience with big men, so Ayton's future could be in doubt if he doesn't buck up."
Ayton arrived to the desert in 2018 as the NBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick, giving hope the Suns could have a generational big man down low that could protect the rim and score at will on the offensive end.
Though Ayton's offensive prowess was flashed numerous times, Bitar hit the nail on the head in his explanation. Ayton's motor and overall drive ultimately got him benched multiple times and may have been a factor in his trade to the Portland Trail Blazers.
His time in Portland didn't last long, as the team bought him out of his contract this summer - leaving him free to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now, Ayton will see Phoenix a bit more often after joining Los Angeles as division rivals.
There's hope that working with LeBron James and Luka Doncic among others in Los Angeles could help ignite a fire under Ayton, though that remains to be seen after questions surrounding Ayton's motor followed him from Phoenix to Portland.