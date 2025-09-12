Former Suns Rank Among Top Remaining NBA Free Agents
PHOENIX -- There are still a few former Phoenix Suns players who remain as free agents with the 2025-26 season a little more than a month away.
The Suns signed three free agents to standard contracts this offseason in Nigel Hayes-Davis, Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler, and lost Tyus Jones (Orlando Magic), Mason Plumlee (Charlotte Hornets) and TyTy Washington Jr. (Los Angeles Clippers) to the open market.
Of Phoenix's other free agents, Damion Lee signed overseas, while Monte Morris and Bol Bol are still available.
Where Do Former Suns Rank Among Top Remaining Free Agents?
HoopsHype ranked Morris as the No. 15 remaining free agent after he averaged 5.2 points in limited action for the Suns last season.
The 30-year-old would still be a good backup option at the point guard spot, but didn't get the opportunity to show himself much in a crowded backcourt with the Suns.
Bol came in at No. 35 on the list after showing flashes of his potential the last couple seasons and averaging 6.8 points while shooting 52.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3 across 36 games in the 2024-25 season.
Cameron Payne is the highest-ranked former Suns player on the list at No. 11, while Landry Shamet was No. 33, but just resigned with the Knicks Thursday.
Former Suns center Alex Len (No. 43) and guard Isaiah Thomas (No. 48) also cracked the top-50 rankings.
Restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga ranked at No. 1 on the list after the Suns were reportedly interested in acquiring him via sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors, but did not meet Golden State's asking price.
After missing out on Kuminga, the Suns appear to be set on their team heading into training camp this month and will likely cut one of Goodwin or Butler to trim salary going into the year, which would leave them with 14 standard contracts and three two-way spots filled.