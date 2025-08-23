Former Suns Shooter Heads to Europe
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee is packing his bags to Europe.
Lee is signing with Israel basketball club Nes Ziona.
Lee first began his career after going undrafted in 2016, eventually landing with the Miami Heat for Summer League play before signing with the Boston Celtics and becoming a G League player.
In 2017, he was dealt to the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate and remained with them until March of 2018, where he got his first NBA opportunity after signing a ten-day with the Atlanta Hawks.
After a second ten-day, Atlanta brought him on for the remainder of the season.
That summer, Lee re-joined the Warriors on a two-way deal, where he impressed enough to land his first multi-year contract in the NBA.
After winning the 2022 NBA Finals with Golden State, Lee signed in free agency with Phoenix. Lee featured in 74 games for the Suns, playing 20.4 minutes per night and establishing himself as a key three-point specialist in the rotation.
After one season with the Suns, Lee tore his meniscus ahead of the 2023-24 year, which caused him to miss the entire season. He played in just 25 games for the Suns last year.
Lee's career three-point percentage in the NBA sits at 37.4% while he averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per night.
He will turn 33 years old in October.
Nes Ziona plays in the Israeli Basketball Premier League and previously won the FIBA Europe Cup in 2021.