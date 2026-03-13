Suns Get Key Guard Off Injury Report vs Raptors

The Phoenix Suns will have Jordan Goodwin tonight for the team's Friday night battle against the Toronto Raptors.

Goodwin was questionable with a left calf strain entering tonight after playing 17 minutes in last night's win over the Indiana Pacers, which was his second game back from the injury. Phoenix is on the second night of a back-to-back.

Opening tip tonight is slated for just past 4:30 PM AZ time. The Suns are on a four-game winning streak entering Scotiabank Arena.

Goodwin has been a pivotal piece to the Suns' backcourt this season in terms of defensive capabilities, rebounding and energy coming off the bench.

Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks remain out with their respective injuries. When it comes to Brooks and Goodwin's juice on the court, Suns guard Collin Gillespie says they're collectively missed.

“When those guys are out, we miss them for sure, but that’s got to be an identity, identity of our team, no matter who’s out there, and that starts with myself… it’s not just those two. It can’t be just those two," he said previously this month (h/t Hayden Cilley).

Teammate Oso Ighodaro also added, "You look at the 13th, 14th, 15th guy on the bench, those are extremely talented players… I’ve been seeing it since training camp. He can really score the ball.”

Goodwin is averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per night. Goodwin is .2 rebounds removed from being the Suns' second-leader on the glass despite being a guard.

“He’s just a tough-minded dude that’s not afraid of contact," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Goodwin (h/t Cilley).

"I think he does move very well laterally. He has great hands, strong hands, and anytime that ball is on the ground, there’s a good chance of him getting it. So, I think all those combinations. He’s just fearless. He has an edge to him that’s unique in the NBA.”

That edge has certainly improved Phoenix's overall mode of play and has helped the Suns already eclipse their win total from last season. The Suns have gone 7-3 in their last ten games but have yet to escape the seventh seed, which keeps them in play-in territory.

As the dog days of the regular season begin to close down, a presence like Goodwin is needed on Phoenix's roster to help the Suns cross the finish line, and hopefully into the top six of the conference all in one swoop.