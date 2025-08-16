Former Suns Recognized By Analyst Around The World
The Phoenix Suns are home to some of basketball's greatest players, not just in the NBA but in their native countries around the globe.
The most notable of these is Steve Nash, who was named the greatest Canadian basketball player by HoopsHype contributor Frank Urbina.
"The most important player so far in Canada’s basketball history (for now) Steve Nash led a relatively weak team to a Top 8 finish in the 2000 Olympics and also won two medals in the AmeriCup," Urbina wrote.
"Missing the 2004 Olympics was the last straw for Nash, who then decided to focus on his NBA career. He would go on to win two MVP awards as one of the best point guards ever. His position as Canada’s top player is now being threatened by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander."
However, Nash wasn't the only former Suns player recognized by Urbina. Marcin Gortat, who played with the Suns from 2010-13, was viewed as the greatest Polish basketball player in history.
"Marcin Gortat, known as The Polish Hammer, remained true to his roots throughout his career. After 12 years in the NBA, he retired in 2019, having ignited a resurgence in the Polish National Team," Urbina wrote.
"Under his influence, they secured a 9th-place finish as hosts of the 2009 Eurobasket. Since then, Poland hasn’t missed a single continental competition and even qualified for the 2019 World Cup, their first in over 50 years."
While Jusuf Nurkic didn't end on the greatest of terms with the Suns this past season, he is seen as the greatest Bosnian basketball player of all-time.
"Since its independence from Yugoslavia in 1993, Bosnia-Herzegovina has been a regular presence at the Eurobasket despite never getting close to medals," Urbina wrote. "Jusuf Nurkic, though not frequently playing for the National Team, is the most notable Bosnian player. With decent touch around the rim, nice passing and mean screens, he was a starter in Portland for many years."
The final player on the list was a brief Sun, Hedo Turkoglu. The Turkish star played 25 games with the Suns in 2010 before he was traded back to the Orlando Magic, the same team he ended up reaching the 2009 NBA Finals with.
This gives the Suns four "G.O.A.T." players for their respective country, which is pretty impressive for the list.