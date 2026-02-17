Predicting Suns’ Final Record as Playoffs Near

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA so far with a 32-23 record through the All-Star break.

If the Suns stay healthy, there's a chance they could be an even better team with Jalen Green, who has only played in seven games, finally stringing together consecutive games ahead of the break and his hamstring injury feeling much better.

Phoenix is currently in seventh place in the Western Conference and 1.5 games back of the sixth seed, which would move the Suns out of a play-in spot.

The West has been a dogfight all season, especially from the No. 4 to No. 7 seed, with Phoenix jousting for position with the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets since November.

Some important notes of Phoenix's schedule so far are that the Suns are 19-6 against teams below .500, 18-10 at home, 14-13 on the road, and they have not lost three games in a row since the first week of the season.

So what are the Suns chances of moving into a playoff spot?

Here's our prediction for how the rest of the season plays out for Phoenix:

End of February

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World center Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs reacts in game one against Team Stars during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feb. 19 @ San Antonio Spurs (38-16 current record)

Feb. 21 vs. Orlando Magic (28-25)

Feb. 22 vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29)

Feb. 24 vs. Boston Celtics (35-19)

Feb. 26 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (33-21)

The Suns will be without Dillon Brooks in the first matchup out of the All-Star break after he received an automatic one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul.

A road matchup against San Antonio is not a great situation for Phoenix without Brooks, but the Suns should take care of business against the Magic the next game out.

Given all of Phoenix's recent injuries. it's hard to predict how healthy the Suns will be for a back-to-back against a gritty Blazers team, while the Celtics and Lakers will be two tough matchups to follow that up with.

We have the Suns going 1-2 to close out this stretch, as all three of these games could be tossups.

Projected Record: 2-3

Beginning of March

Feb 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull performs before an NBA All Star Rising Stars game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

March 3 @ Sacramento Kings (12-44)

March 5 vs. Chicago Bulls (24-31)

March 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-41)

March 8 vs. Charlotte Hornets (26-29)

The Suns have four very winnable games to kick off March, and they should be able to come out on top in all of them with the Hornets matchup appearing to be the most difficult, as Charlotte has been playing some of its best basketball as of late.

Projected Record: 4-0

March's Six-Game Road Trip

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

March 10 @ Milwaukee Bucks (23-30)

March 12 @ Indiana Pacers (15-40)

March 13 @ Toronto Raptors (32-23)

March 16 @ Boston Celtics (35-19)

March 17 @ Minnesota Timberwolves (34-22)

March 19 @ San Antonio Spurs (38-16)

Phoenix should be able to easily win the first two games of this long road trip, but faces some very tough teams to close it out, including a back-to-back against Boston and Minnesota.

We have the Suns ultimately going .500 on this trip after winning the first two games.

Projected Record: 3-3

End of March

Feb 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball to guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) as Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) and forward GG Jackson II (45) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

March 21 vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-30)

March 22 vs. Toronto Raptors (32-23)

March 24 vs. Denver Nuggets (35-20)

March 28 vs. Utah Jazz (18-38)

March 30 @ Memphis Grizzlies (20-33)

March 31 @ Orlando Magic (28-25)

This stretch to close out March has some favorable matchups against the Bucks, Jazz and Grizzlies, and it also gives the Suns a great chance to build some momentum heading into the final month of the season, especially if Phoenix could pull off a win over Denver.

Projected Record: 4-2

April's Final Stretch

Feb 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

April 2 @ Charlotte Hornets (26-29)

April 5 @ Chicago Bulls (24-31)

April 7 vs. Houston Rockets (33-20)

April 8 vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-35)

April 10 @ Los Angeles Lakers (33-21)

April 12 @ Oklahoma City Thunder (42-14)

The Suns could end up having some very meaningful games for playoff position against the Rockets and Lakers, while the rest of these matchups in this stretch will also be must-win games against weaker opponents, which could include the Thunder, who could be resting players if they have the No. 1 seed locked up.

Projected Record: 4-2

Final Record Prediction

Feb 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott talks to an official against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

49-33 (17-10 Post ASB)

This is the same record the Suns had to end the 2023-24 season, which ended up being good for the sixth seed.

Last season, the Timberwolves also barely got the sixth spot in the West with this record, beating out both the Warriors and Grizzlies by one game.

If the Suns finish with a 49-33 record, they should be good enough for at least staying in the seventh seed, but it could remain very tight with the Lakers, Timberwolves and Rockets to see who ultimately ends up finishing top six and avoiding the play-in.

