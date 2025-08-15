Former NBA Player: Kevin Durant Can't Elevate Teammates
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant continues to find his name in headlines during the 2025 offseason.
Traded from Phoenix to the Houston Rockets over the summer, Durant and the Suns both hope new beginnings will revitalize their respective paths moving forward.
Durant's one of the more polarizing players in the league, and criticisms of his leadership and ability to elevate teammates around him continues even after leaving the Suns.
Jeff Teague Questions Kevin Durant
“You know how I feel about Kevin Durant, I think he’s one of the best players ever, but I don’t think he has the ability to take a questionable team and elevate them dudes to a certain level," said Jeff Teague on the Club 520 Podcast.
For context, Teague was comparing LeBron James' ability to elevate teammates compared to Durant.
“You’ve gotta be generational. That’s what made Chris Paul special; that’s what made LeBron very special. It’s a rare few people that can just do that. Even Mike [Michael Jordan] couldn’t do that. 'I’ll win the game by myself' but he really didn’t make people better. He challenged some other people to get better — he challenged Scottie like, ‘You gotta be stronger, you gotta be this.’ He led by example.”
Full video below:
This has been a consistent criticism of Durant since he departed Oklahoma City, playing on fairly loaded teams in the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix before now landing in Houston - who could very well challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder for the crown out West this coming season.
Many in Phoenix might agree with Teague's viewpoint, as the Suns didn't win a single playoff game in the Durant-Bradley Beal-Devin Booker era.
Durant, highly regarded as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, has stated publicly numerous times his lack of care for opinions on his leadership.