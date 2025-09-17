Former Suns Star Ranked Among Greatest International Players in NBA History
PHOENIX -- Two-time MVP and former Phoenix Suns star guard Steve Nash revolutionized how basketball was viewed in Canada with all of his accomplishments on the hardwood.
Nash was also among the first few international stars who became household names in the NBA and will forever be recognized as one of the pioneers for international players, who are now among some of the top talent in the league.
Nash's impact on both areas has grown more and more evident every year, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the first Canadian since Nash to win the MVP trophy last season.
HoopsHype Ranks Steve Nash As Top-5 International Player of All Time
HoopsHype recently released a list of the top-79 greatest international players of all time, ranking Nash at No. 5 all time behind Hakeem Olajuwon (1), Dirk Nowitzki (2), Giannis Antetokounmpo (3) and Nikola Jokic (4).
Frank Urbina wrote of Nash:
"South Africa-born Canadian Steve Nash was a superstar in his prime, as attested by his two MVP awards. Nash was a late bloomer, winning his first titles in his 30s, an age when most point guards (especially during his time) had typically declined significantly. Nash would have been even more devastating in today’s NBA running the pick-and-roll and shooting more threes than he did during his heyday, but as is, he’s an all-timer, with unreal passing vision and a jump shot that was as pretty as any, ever."
Another former Suns guard in Goran Dragic came in at No. 31 on the list.
"A point guard with a lot of tenacity and energy on offense, Slovenian legend Goran Dragic could often create a fast break out of nothing," Urbina said of Dragic. "He was also an adept half-court scorer who could use screens to get to the basket, where he was one of the best finishers in the paint thanks to his iron-clad shoulders. Dragic was also a fine outside shooter, making him the whole package offensively."
Argentina's Luis Scola, who played with the Suns in the 2012-13 season, was right behind Dragic at No. 32, while Spain's Ricky Rubio (No. 36), Turkey's Hedo Türkoğlu (No. 49), Brazil's Leandro Barbosa (No. 55), France's Boris Diaw (No. 59), Poland's Marcin Gortat (No. 67) and the Bahamas' Deandre Ayton (No. 72) were the other former Suns players included in the rankings.
This season's Suns team features one of the top players currently from Canada in Dillon Brooks, while Khaman Maluach (South Sudan) and Nick Richards (Jamaica) are the two other international players on the roster.