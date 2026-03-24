Suns Insider Reveals Injury Return Timeline for 2 Starters

PHOENIX — The goal for the Phoenix Suns is slowly shifting.

Weeks ago, the Suns were hopeful to jump into the West's sixth seed and completely avoid the play-in tournament. Now? That looks far from reality, and Phoenix now must prepare for immediate action after the regular season.

Their best chances of advancing will come with a fully healthy roster, something that's unfortunately eluded the organization throughout the course of the regular season.

As of late, starters in Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams have been out of action — though Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says a return for both is on the horizon.

"My expectation would be that both Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams get back into the Suns lineup at some point next week," Gambadoro wrote on X. "More than likely Brooks back early in next week's road trip and Mark back later in the road trip."

My expectation would be that both Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams get back into the Suns lineup at some point next week. More than likely Brooks back early in next week's road trip and Mark back later in the road trip. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 23, 2026

Brooks hasn't played since Feb. 21 after fracturing his left hand while Williams has been out since Mar. 3 with a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot.

The Suns are 5-6 without the starting duo in their lineup.

"We just want everyone back. Into rhythm would be a blessing. But we just want everyone back. Said it constantly, tried to stay away from it the last couple of weeks. That's what we'd like to do," Suns coach Jordan Ott said this past weekend.

"That's the frustrating part. It does feel like the process is close and it's just that time of year where you got to find a way."

Both players arrived via trade over the summer, Williams from the Charlotte Hornets and Brooks from the Houston Rockets.

Brooks has been a crucial piece for the Suns in multiple facets, from his career high of 20.9 points per game to his defense and ability to set the tempo for Phoenix's physicality on a nightly basis.

Williams has been an underrated addition to Phoenix's center rotation as a strong rebounder. His ability to stay healthy has seen his numbers soar compared to previous career years.

The Suns, 40-32, have ten games left in their regular season. After stints against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz this week, Phoenix will embark on a four-game road trip beginning on Mar. 30 and ending on April 5.

Getting both Brooks and Williams back into the lineup will be vital to a successful postseason run in the Valley, and their respective returns appear to be on the horizon.