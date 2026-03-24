Suns Reveal Loaded Injury Report vs Nuggets

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns continued to list several key players on their injury report for tomorrow night's primetime matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Royce O'Neale (left knee soreness) is probable for Phoenix (40-32), while Grayson Allen (left knee injury management) is questionable.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction), Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) all remain out for the Suns.

All six of these players have missed the last two games, although Brooks and Williams have been out much longer.

Brooks will now be sidelined for the 17th game in a row, while Williams will miss his 12th-straight game.

"My expectation would be that both Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams get back into the Suns lineup at some point next week. More than likely Brooks back early in next week's road trip and Mark back later in the road trip," Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported on the two starters on X earlier today.

The Nuggets (44-28), who have also been dealing with key injuries all season long, listed Peyton Watson (right hamstring injury management) as out against Phoenix.

Suns Looking to Build off Big Win over Raptors

The Suns have done a relatively good job of handling injuries all season, but have seen that success trickle off recently with an 8-9 record since the All-Star break, which included a five-game losing streak that was snapped last night with a huge 120-98 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Now, Phoenix will look to build off this impressive showing as it seems more and more likely the Suns are locked in to the top play-in seed in the West.

They are four games back of the sixth seed and 4.5 games ahead of the eighth-place Los Angeles Clippers with only 10 games to go, so it appears getting healthy and trying to have some momentum going into the play-in are the priorities as of now.

"We put ourselves in a tough position to make it to the six (seed) now," Suns star Devin Booker said after the win over Toronto. "I think now we just need to focus on playing the right brand of basketball, the right style of basketball, learn from the past five games before this, and continue to move forward. Whatever happens moving forward, if that is play-In, we handle that when it gets here."

Phoenix's young players off the bench in Rasheer Fleming, Ryan Dunn and Khaman Maluach have taken huge strides forward with increased playing time due to all of the injuries.

The Suns will hope they can put together another solid, all-around performance tomorrow night against Denver, who won both of the previous two meetings between the teams earlier this season.

Tomorrow's game will have a later tip-off shortly after 8:00 p.m. MST.