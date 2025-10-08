Former Suns Star Speaks After Buy-Out
Former Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was unable to perform at the level many expected during his two seasons in the Valley. A former runner-up to the scoring title in the NBA back with the Washington Wizards, Beal's Suns tenure severely fell below championship aspirations from the team's majority owner, Mat Ishbia.
Beal, a three-time All-Star, was dealt to the Suns in June 2023, making the team a contender with a "Big 3" including franchise star Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. But Beal, 32, was a frustrating player for Suns fans to root for.
He played in 106 of the team's games in his two seasons, missing critical time as the team gimped to a first-round exit in his first season and later missing the play-in last season.
Beal insists that once he was bought out, plenty of teams came calling for his talents. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal in July with the Los Angeles Clippers.
"For one, everybody and their mom was shooting," said Beal on The Underground Lounge with Lou Williams, a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
Beal's contract with $110 million will be paid off by the Suns over five years. Waiving Beal put the Suns under the first and second league apron. They have more flexibility to make trades, as Suns on SI explained in another article.
"Once the buyout happened, it was like a pick of the litter," he added. "So it wasn't an easy decision to come down to, but in the end, it kind of became easier."
Beal Playing with Another "Big 3" in Los Angeles
Beal's team in Los Angeles also has a "Big 3" with Kawhi Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, and James Harden, who won the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2018. The Clippers are coached by Tyronn Lue, who is known for his NBA championship run with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, when they defeated the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
Beal, who quickly reflected back on his struggled in Phoenix, also offered, "I took it with a grain of salt. I am super excited to be where I am. I got a coach who is on my bumper by the day about more on both ends."
Beal, a former runner-up to the NBA scoring title, averaged 17.0 points on 49.7% shooting (38.6% from three), 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 2024-25. While he is considered a three-level scorer with a vast offensive game, Beal eventually became the Suns' sixth man late in the season.
Though Beal was not happy with the role, he will be pleased if Los Angeles starts him with Harden at point guard and Leonard at small forward as expected.