Former Suns Wing Named Trade Target to Watch
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns wing Cameron Johnson could again be on the move.
It wasn't long ago when Johnson was part of the massive trade package that landed him with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant.
Former Suns teammate Mikal Bridges was also part of the blockbuster deal, though he was recently re-packaged to the New York Knicks this summer, leaving Johnson in Brooklyn.
Johnson's seen his name thrown around in trade rumors, and ESPN's Chris Herring listed Johnson as one of seven players who will likely be in that same mix again for the 2024-25 season:
"Few scorers are better plug-and-play options than the 28-year-old combo forward. He has playoff experience, and is both a capable defender and excellent perimeter shooter who has converted 39.2% from 3 over his five-year NBA career," wrote Herring.
"Several teams probably would part ways with assets for a player with Johnson's skill set -- particularly now that Mikal Bridges is a Knick and as the Nets continue their rebuild. But it's also feasible Brooklyn could simply opt to keep him for now. Until the right offer comes along, Johnson is a formidable player on a reasonable contract who has three seasons remaining at an average of $23 million per year.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers just extended both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley earlier this summer. But if the team struggles offensively to get up enough 3-point shooting in the first couple of months under new coach Kenny Atkinson, it's possible Cleveland could look toward Johnson to help better space the court. After all, the Cavs played their best basketball last season when its star bigs were split up, and the team compensated by playing lineups that spaced the court and launched 3s."
At Nets Media Day, Johnson responded to the mass amount of trade talk surrounding him:
"Along the lines of speculations and whatnot, they’re always gonna be there. Like I told you before, it’s just keep the main thing, the main thing and control what you can control," he said (h/t Nets Wire).
"Right now, it’s being a Brooklyn Net. Like I said, being a Brooklyn Net and being 100 percent here. I’m embracing that and I’m really excited to be here and I’m really excited to work with coach Jordi and get this thing going and establish who we wanna be."
The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.