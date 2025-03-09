Game Preview: Suns Face Mavericks in Primetime Battle
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (29-34) are looking to rebound from an overtime loss on Friday night - this time against the faltering and short-handed Dallas Mavericks (32-32) this afternoon.
Dallas is currently without stars Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving - along with a plethora of key role players. The unfortunate ACL tear that Irving suffered last week opened the door for the Suns to work their way back into the play-in tournament, but Phoenix has to continue piling up victories over the final month of the season.
Dallas won the previous matchup, although the team obviously looked much different on December 27 - this game is a test for Phoenix to withstand playing down to the competition.
A brief preview of the matchup ahead:
Dallas: On the Downswing
Dallas has lost four games in a row. Being largely uncompetitive, losing Irving for the season, and observing Quentin Grimes thrive for the Philadelphia 76ers since being traded are symptoms that make the results even more difficult to digest.
Dallas simply lacks shot creators at this stage, with Klay Thompson and Max Christie serving as the primary scoring options at the moment. Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Davis being out significantly hamper the rim protection prowess that the team previously had.
Phoenix should be able to use this to their advantage after two tightly contested games against squads in better current form compared to Dallas.
Player to Watch: Max Christie
Christie has been a rare bright spot for a Dallas franchise that has suffered a substantial amount over the last month.
Christie was a part of the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in Ferbuary - he has not disappointed in an expanded role since the move.
The third-year guard has averaged 12.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 3.3 APG in 14 games since the move - improving his raw numbers in virtually every statistical category.
The Michigan state product has struggled some in March, but certainly has a favorable matchup against a bottom-tier Suns defense.
Prediction: Suns Victory
The Suns may struggle more than one would like in this game, but it feels like the loss to the Denver Nuggets was another positive step forward when it comes to finishing games.
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will lead the charge - the firepower the Suns have just won't be matched by the squad manned by Jason Kidd.
Expect Phoenix to go into the duet of games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets with more positive momentum.
Suns-Mavericks is set to tip-off shortly after 12:30 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon.