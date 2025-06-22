Giannis Antetokounmpo Had Two-Word Reaction to Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' trade of Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets Sunday could be just the start of a very eventful offseason in the NBA that has now already seen two big trades happen during the NBA Finals after the Memphis Grizzlies dealt Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic last Sunday.
There might not be a bigger star than Durant that gets traded this summer, but one name that has floated around at times is Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo reacted to the news of the Durant trade, which saw the Suns land Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in Wednesday's draft and five second-round picksaccording to ESPN's Shams Charania on the day of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, on X, saying, "Oh oh."
Even after the Durant trade, the Rockets are one of the few teams that still have the assets that it would probably take to land Antetokounmpo in a trade, as they retained several key young players and Phoenix's 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
However, recent reports suggest that Antetokounmpo will remain in Milwaukee, even with the Bucks being in a tough spot with no control over future draft picks and Damian Lillard tearing his Achilles in the playoffs this season.
Houston looks really dangerous on paper after acquiring Durant with a potential starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Durant and Alperen Sengun, while the fit of Green is interesting in Phoenix, who certainly has more moves to make with its three highest-paid players all being shooting guards in Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Green.
Right now, the Suns' starting lineup figures to be Green, Booker, Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Nick Richards with Beal's fit a big question mark should he remain on the team. Phoenix, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, will be keeping Green, but still has potential trade pieces in Beal, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Cody Martin.
Around the NBA, the Boston Celtics are one team could end up rivaling the Suns in how many moves they make this offseason with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday being the most notable players in rumors with Derrick White and Jaylen Brown also subject to some chatter.
Other big names like Lauri Markkanen and DeMar DeRozan could eventually move to the trade block for teams that missed out on Durant.
There aren't very many key free agents that are projected to hit the open market this summer, but the trade market could get very interesting now that teams know Durant is off the table, and Antetokounmpo's tweet signals just that.