Kevin Durant Gives High Praise to Dillon Brooks' Impact on Suns

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been one of the better stories in the NBA this season with how much he has improved his game and elevated the Suns in his first season in Phoenix.

Brooks is second on the Suns in scoring averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game with a career-best 45.9% field goal percentage and has been complimented several times in helping to create a new identity that has led to Phoenix starting the year 13-10 despite several key injuries and low preseason expectations.

Brooks was a culture changer with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, so the Suns knew exactly what they were getting in him when they acquired him as a central piece of the Kevin Durant trade to Houston this summer.

Even before the trade, owner Mat Ishbia said Phoenix had to establish a new identity moving forward after a disappointing last two seasons, and Brooks has been the perfect player to do so.

Kevin Durant Shows Respect to Dillon Brooks

Brooks returned to Houston for the first time Friday night and was greeted with loud applause after an emotional tribute video.

He recorded 23 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Rockets, but Devin Booker's absence due to a groin strain proved too much for Phoenix to overcome and the Suns fell 117-98.

After the game, Durant showed respect to Brooks for what he is doing in Phoenix and how he helped to change the culture in Houston the past two seasons.

"You can see his impact over there in Phoenix. He's playing aggressive. He's commanding the group," Durant said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Guys are listening to him. He's pretty much stepped up and become a leader over there.

"Him and (Booker) have just become vocal leaders for them. He's getting better as a player and more confident as a player, and it probably started from here (in Houston)."

After Brooks joined the Rockets ahead of the 2023-24 team, they went from a 22-win team to a 41-41 record in his first season, and then were the No. 2 seed in a tough Western Conference last season after posting a 52-30 record.

“I think Dillon impacts a young team, a team that’s trying to go from being disrespected throughout the year to a respected group,” Durant said. “I was a real group effort to get the Houston Rockets to where they were the last couple years ... I think Dillon was definitely a piece. I wouldn’t say he was the whole thing, the main reason but it felt like he was a piece to what they’re doing here."

Brooks and the Suns are back in action Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

