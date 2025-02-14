Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant for Rejecting Trade
The Phoenix Suns nearly completed a trade that sent Kevin Durant back to the Golden State Warriors at the NBA's trade deadline, though the star expressed his desire to stay in Phoenix and declined the opportunity to head back to a franchise he won two titles with.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he doesn't blame Durant for not wanting a reunion.
"I don't blame Kevin one bit for not wanting to rerun things here," Kerr told ESPN.
"He took so much s--- for like, 'Oh, you're jumping on the bandwagon' [when he signed with Golden State as a free agent in 2016]. And then he's Finals MVP two years in a row. It's like he still gets criticized.
"So why would he want to face all that B.S. again?"
Rather than acquiring Durant, the Warriors ultimately landed Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who the Suns were also in hot pursuit of.
The deal that sent Durant to Golden State would have seen Butler land in Phoenix after the Suns weren't able to swap Bradley Beal and his no-trade clause.
Kerr says Golden State would have loved for Durant to return, though things worked out differently for a reason.
"I think it all worked out as it probably was supposed to," Kerr said.
"For Jimmy, it's a fresh start. For us, it's a different vibe, different look. Kevin didn't feel [a reunion], so it wouldn't have been healthy for him to come here or for us if he didn't want to be here.
"Obviously, we would've been thrilled with either one of them. But I think it all worked out as it was supposed to."
Warriors guard Stephen Curry also said he doesn't blame Durant for rejecting a deal to Golden State:
"You need everybody to be all bought in no matter what the history you have," Curry told ESPN. "And I respect KD. It's all about having peace of mind and happiness.
"Neither one of us controlled that [trade] situation. It's just you want to make sure somebody wants to be somewhere. Other than that, I'm not trying to convince anybody to be somewhere they don't want to be."
There's certainly no hard feelings ahead of Durant's return to the Bay Area for All-Star Weekend.