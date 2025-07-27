Warriors, Suns Could Make Major Trade
The Phoenix Suns have had a transformative offseason, but they may not be done quite yet.
The Suns could be one of the teams interested in acquiring Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn listed the Suns as the best landing spot for Kuminga and explained how Phoenix could acquire him.
"Phoenix is reportedly interested as well. They have a similar 3-and-D forward who would make sense for the Warriors, though he's ironically someone Golden State has an iffy history with: Dillon Brooks. He makes a decent chunk less than Wiggins does at around $21 million. Golden State could send Kuminga out at around $25 million, and then offload Moody, who fills a similar role, to another team to both satisfy salary-matching rules and ensure they have enough money leftover to fill out their roster. This would take Phoenix over the tax line, but the Suns could then turn around and trade Nick Richards and his $5 million salary into someone else's space or trade exception to get back under," Quinn wrote.
"Phoenix is still a questionable basketball fit for Kuminga. He wants shots and half of the Suns' roster is comprised of shooting guards. But more than anything, the Suns need upside. They need to hit on a young player or two and rebuild their broken core. Kuminga is a chance on that front. He'd have to defend better than he has with the Warriors and figure out how to fit on a quietly stuffed offense, but if he could, he has a chance to be a very good player."
The Suns would be taking a gamble on Kuminga, but given their current setup and lack of future draft capital, they need to make a bold move or two.
Agreeing to a sign-and-trade with the Warriors for Kuminga would certainly be classified as one of those bold moves.
If Kuminga joins the Suns, he'll be with Jalen Green and Devin Booker as the primary core for Phoenix moving forward.