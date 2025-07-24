Analyst Claims Suns' Devin Booker on Trading Block
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was just handed a boatload of money by the only NBA organization he has played for.
However, there is reason to believe he could ask for a trade in the near future.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed Booker as a superstar that could soon be on the move.
"Devin Booker just signed a two-year, $133.3 million extension with the Phoenix Suns that technically keeps him on the books through 2029-30. Yet, the final season of that deal is a player option," Favale wrote.
"Even more notable, he put pen to paper early enough that he'll be trade-eligible before February's deadline. His restriction lifts on Jan. 10, 2026.
"Side-eyes emoji, anyone?
"Including Booker is not specific to this season. He clearly wants to make it work in Phoenix. But this extension, player option and all, feels like hush money.
"The Suns have taken the league's most inexplicably shortsighted view under team governor Mat Ishbia. That might be changing, if only because they have no other choice. At the very least, the buying out and then waiving-and-stretching of Bradley Beal that keeps over $19 million in dead money on their books for the next half-decade is nothing if not proof they're preparing to go absolutely nowhere special anytime soon."
Booker has seen the highs and lows during his decade with the Suns. He was with the team when it was picking No. 1 overall and he was there when they advanced to the NBA Finals three years later.
The Suns find themselves on a downslope after admitting defeat with the Kevin Durant trade, but they have potential to bounce back from it.
In order to do that, the Suns may need Booker to step up or they might feel it is best to trade him and start completely from scratch.