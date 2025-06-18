Rockets Have Weak Trade Offer to Suns For Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns are working with a few teams on a potential trade for Kevin Durant.
One of those teams is the Houston Rockets, who hold three future Suns picks until the end of the decade.
That should prompt the Suns to want to make a deal with the Rockets, but the offer isn't likely to be the best one Phoenix could get. The Athletic insider Kelly Iko is reporting that the Suns aren't happy with the Rockets' current offer.
"The Rockets and Suns have had meaningful discussions about a deal, team sources said. Houston has a firm offer on the table but Phoenix, to this point, has been seriously underwhelmed by it," Iko wrote.
Clutch Points insider Brett Siegel thinks the Rockets are offering Jalen Green and the No. 10 overall pick in next week's draft, which is significantly lower than what the Suns could get elsewhere.
The Rockets have plenty of pieces to work with, but the Suns don't have much leverage with Houston due to the picks.
If the Suns were willing to offer Devin Booker, the Rockets would have no problem giving them all of their picks back and additional assets, but one year of a 37-year-old Durant isn't going to elicit the biggest offer from Houston.
This means the Suns either need to accept that the Rockets are giving them all they can and that having one top-10 pick is better than nothing or they need to look elsewhere around the league to try and find a trade offer.
This is crucial because if the Rockets are insistent in holding onto their picks, the Suns should do everything in their limited amount of power to try and field a contending team because they won't have their own picks to work with for the next several years.