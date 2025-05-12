Why Rockets Are Hesitant to Trade for Suns Star
PHOENIX -- Noise surrounding a potential deal between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets involving star forward Kevin Durant has grown quite loud over the last few months, though one NBA voicesays interest might have cooled off.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko is reporting Houston has some reservations about acquiring Durant after their quick playoff exit:
"Depending on how these next few months play out, star NBA players like the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson might be on the market. And that list could grow," he wrote.
"The prospect of landing players of that ilk presents a fork-in-the-road moment for the Rockets, who are in prime position to upgrade their roster with a bona fide star because of the draft picks and young talent they’ve collected in recent years. But will they take the big swing, one that could cost them a young star (or more), or take the patient approach and resist the temptation to accelerate their contending timeline?
"While Durant is widely seen as the most attainable of that group, and he is known to be very interested in playing in Houston, team sources said the Rockets still have significant reservations about that possible partnership, in large part, because Durant’s age (36) would be so out of sync with their younger timeline. It’s worth noting that previous talks between the teams about Durant, team sources said, were initiated by the Suns."
Durant has just one year left on his deal in Phoenix and is expected to depart from the organization after the Suns unsuccessfully attempted to trade him at the deadline without his knowledge.
Houston has often been tabbed as a place for Durant given how close they are to a championship and their possession of Phoenix's first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029.
A deal works in theory, but to Iko's reporting, Houston might not want to unload either key young players on their roster or coveted draft picks for an aging star.
One Rockets writer dubbed a Durant-to-Houston deal as doubtful.
"No one will rule it out, but it’s doubtful that the value will be in alignment in terms of what the Suns are looking for, what makes sense for them, and what the Rockets are willing to give up, both in terms of younger players or pick assets and also the matching salaries to get anywhere near KD’s 50-something million dollar salary for next year," said Rockets Wire's Ben Dubose.
The Suns certainly seem intent on doing business with Houston - that doesn't feel reciprocated on the Rockets' end.