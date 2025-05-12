Rockets Land 10th Pick in NBA Draft Thanks to Suns
PHOENIX -- The Houston Rockets will own pick No.10 in the 2025 NBA Draft after landing the selection in the draft lottery on Monday, which originally belonged to the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns initially traded their pick to the Brooklyn Nets when they acquired Kevin Durant a few years ago. Brooklyn would soon send three of Phoenix's future first-round picks (2025/27/29) to Houston last summer for their own first-round picks.
Houston entered tonight with a 3.8% chance to own the number one pick while they had a 17.3% chance to pick in the top four thanks to a dismal Suns season that saw them finish with a 36-46 record, prompting changes at both head coach and general manager.
There was a 28.3% chance the Rockets landed with the tenth pick, falling just short of their 50% odds to land the ninth pick.
The Rockets - who recently lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs - are heavily anticipated to add a superstar via trade given their success with a young corps, and Suns superstar Kevin Durant has been a rumored name to watch in their pursuit.
Phoenix is expected to move off Durant and Bradley Beal this summer. There's been some reported trade interest in Devin Booker, though that's been shot down numerous times.
The Suns will have the 29th pick in the first round thanks to their prior trade with the Utah Jazz, though the pick actually belongs to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Full NBA Draft Lottery Order
1. Dallas Mavericks
2. San Antonio Spurs
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Charlotte Hornets
5. Utah Jazz
6. Washington Wizards
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Houston Rockets
11. Portland Trail Blazers
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Atlanta Hawks
14. San Antonio Spurs
The 2025 NBA Draft will begin on Wednesday, June 25. Festivities will extend over two days.