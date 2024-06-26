Rockets Pursuing Trade For Suns Star Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns are at the center of a night that included zero transactions from the franchise.
Just minutes after a Mikal Bridges move to the New York Knicks was announced, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets agreed to principle of a trade that might seem inconsequential at the surface - but it could end up paving the way for a future trade involving Phoenix.
Details on the trade below:
Another massive deal: Brooklyn has a deal with Houston to return the Nets’ 2026 first-round pick for a 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Rockets also acquire 2025 right to swap Houston/OKC first for 2025 Suns first-round pick. More details coming on picks deal.- Wojnarowski on the trade
The Rockets' main motivation in making this move and chasing picks over a player such as Bridges is the ultimate endgame for the franchise - a chance to trade for Suns' superstar F Kevin Durant.
Wojnarowski further explained the pursuit and motivation for Houston in a later post on X:
The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change next season. But now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns whole again.- Wojnarowski on Rockets' motivation
While Durant isn't currently available, there is a possibility that he could look to find a way out if things go south for the Suns this upcoming season.
Keep a vigilant eye out for Houston in this.