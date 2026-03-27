Suns Provide Injury Updates on 2 Key Starters

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been plagued by unfortunate injuries all season long, but are looking to get healthy with just nine games left before the postseason.

The two biggest names on the injury report as of late have been starting forward Dillon Brooks and starting center Mark Williams.

Brooks has been out for 17 games in a row with a fractured left hand, while Williams has been out for the last 12 with a left foot third metatarsal stress reaction.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported earlier this week that both could return during the team's road trip next week, adding "more than likely Brooks back early in next week's road trip and Mark back later in the road trip."

Jordan Ott Updates Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams Injuries

Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke on where the two players are at during practice earlier today.

"The next step for Mark and Dillon is to play 5-on-5," Ott said.

Williams was initially wearing a boot on his foot, but has been getting in work lately without it.

"He continues to take the necessary steps," Ott said of Williams (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Goes no contact, now contact. Build up to 5-on-5. 5-on-5 at halfcourt. 5-on-5 full court. That's kind of the steps and normal progressions with something that he has bone related. How much stress can that bone handle. So it's got to be really diligent on those steps."

Brooks also originally had a cast on his hand, but is now working to regain strength in it.

"It's all healing right. Still making that progress, but got to test it a little bit," Ott said of Brooks (via Rankin). "So that's kind of the steps. Offensively, then defensively. Getting it hit and then progressing onto the court. Good thing with Dillon is he's been able to do cardio the whole time. So it's not a lower body, soft tissue type of injury to where he's been able to kind of keep up with his cardio. We all know him. He's on top of that part."

The Suns (40-33), who are on the final day of a three-day break, have faltered without the two players as of late, going 1-6 in their last seven games, as they are also still dealing with injuries to Ryan Dunn (right groin soreness), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain).

Ott said that Dunn is day-to-day and ahead of Highsmith and Coffey.

The official injury report for tomorrow's game against the Utah Jazz will come out around 5:00 p.m. MST.