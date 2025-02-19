How Kevin Durant Broke Serbia's Locker Room in Olympics
PHOENIX — There were a lot of highlights of Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant in the new Netflix series Court of Gold, which documented different countries’ journeys to try to win the gold medal in men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Durant and Team USA ultimately ended up winning the gold, their fifth-straight Olympics doing so. Durant became the U.S.’s all-time leading scorer (men’s or women’s) during the run and also captured his fourth gold medal, setting a new men’s Olympic basketball record.
Despite being out for a month due to a calf injury before the Olympics, Durant made his presence felt right away for Team USA in its first group play game against Serbia.
In the first half alone, Durant scored 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting and the U.S. ultimately defeated Serbia 110-84.
As translated by Netflix in Court of Gold, Serbia coach Svetislav Pešić demonstratively expressed his team’s failure to guard Durant at halftime:
“Let’s see if Durant, the best man on the court, who shoots 5-for-5 on 3-pointers. He comes and puts a ball through your hoop. Whom are you guarding? Who are you guarding? You’re not guarding anyone else! No other player is of your concern! He is your only concern!
“It was my bad. I should have assigned a different player to guard Durant. If we ourselves can’t see it… and do it…
“He is the one who will do the shooting. Who else? And he’s gets the ball as if… he is alone as a ghost.”
Durant is widely regarded as the best men’s Olympic basketball player of all time because of his accolades, and this rant proves exactly what other countries think when facing him.