Mark Williams Feels At 'Home' With Suns

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams had one of his best performances of the season to help the Suns overcome the absences of Devin Booker and Jalen Green due to injury and pull off a surprising 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last night.

Williams scored a team-high 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting and had seven rebounds in the win, as he continued to be an anchor down low for Phoenix.

Known for having an extensive injury history that limited him to 106 games through his first three NBA seasons, Williams has not had any nagging injuries so far in his first year with the Suns and is averaging 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and a career-best 1.4 steals in 20 games.

His strong play is a huge reason why the Suns have surpassed all preseason expecations and are 14-10 on the year. In the four games Williams hasn't played this season, Phoenix is 1-3.

Mark Williams Explains Why Phoenix Is 'Home'

After trading for Williams from the Charlotte Hornets this summer, the Suns elected not to sign him to a rookie extension before the start of the year, meaning he will be a restricted free agent in the summer.

Still, Williams had a telling message of what his new team means to him after the win over the Timberwolves.

"It's home, man," Williams said of the Suns postgame to NBA on Peacock. "It feels great to be here, it feels great to be out here with my teammates. It's good to be wanted, so I'm excited here."

Williams has been emphasizing this message of feeling wanted since joining Phoenix after the Hornets tried to trade him away to the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but L.A. ultimately ended up nixing the trade due to Williams' injury concerns.

The Suns and coach Jordan Ott have developed a plan that has allowed almost every player on the team to thrive, and the 23-year-old Williams has been no different.

Against the Timberwolves, Williams held strong against four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who was ejected in the third quarter after elbowing Williams on a dunk attempt.

"If I want to be the best, I got to go up against the best," Williams said. "That's a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. Just trying to go out there, dominate and show who I am, so just doing that tonight and finding a way to win honestly is the biggest thing."

The Suns will need Williams to carry over this performance if they want to have a chance to pull off another upset in Wednesday night's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup against the 23-1 Oklahoma City Thunder, and he will have a good chance to do so especially if Isaiah Hartenstein, who has missed the last five games due to a calf injury, remains out.

