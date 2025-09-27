How New Suns Coach Impressed Devin Booker
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns took a massive risk this offseason.
After another unsuccessful year with a big-name coach and star trio, the Suns hit the rest button to start anew ahead of the 2025-26 season. Phoenix parted ways with names such as GM James Jones, HC Mike Budenholzer, G Bradley Beal and F Kevin Durant in hopes of establishing a new path.
Jordan Ott, a prior assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers, got the nod after extensive rounds of interviews.
Now, the first-time head coach will look to spark a new energy in Phoenix - and he's already earned the respect of Devin Booker.
Devin Booker Impressed With New Suns Coach
“I was just impressed with the way he sees the game evolving and changing. … The ability to do that is not just watching your team and who you’re playing against, but looking around the league and seeing the nuances and details that teams are using to be successful,” Booker said (h/t Arizona Sports).
“Because there’s a few recipes out there. There’s not only one, but knowing what they are is step one.”
Ott has consistently been praised for his ability to develop talent at the NBA level, which is something he spoke on during his Media Day podium session:
"It's my belief that anyone can develop. The rookie, second year, fourth year, 10th year, player. We all can develop, including us as staff. Coaches and performance staff. This is a development world. We all want to be lifelong learners. It's the same on the basketball court.
"So we're going to have plans in place for not only the rookies, but the veteran players as well. It's going to be an intentional way to develop them for not only this current season, but in seasons to come. And it starts with the prep and we've done a great job led by the front office in Summer League. We started it already.
"We will have very deliberate goals of what we want these guys to achieve and help them along the way to get there. So it doesn't matter, rookie, second year player, 10th year player, 12th year player, we're all about development that because that's what we believe in and that's what's going on around the NBA. We see it every day."
The Suns are still in the early days of training camp - though it's exciting to see Phoenix's franchise player buy-in to the new regime.