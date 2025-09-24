Biggest Takeaways From Phoenix Suns Media Day
PHOENIX -- It's nearly time for Phoenix Suns basketball.
The Suns hosted their 2025-26 Media Day at PHX Arena, giving some of the top figures within the organization an opportunity to speak and answer questions ahead of the new season.
Our biggest takeaways from the biggest faces in Phoenix:
Mat Ishbia Clearly Embracing Reset
After losing stars such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, it's clear the Suns aren't going to be a perrenial playoff team moving forward - at least immediately.
Ishbia, speaking with reporters for over 20 minutes to begin Media Day festivities, underlined that sentiment a handful of times.
"Are we gonna win 82 games? Probably not going to win 82 games, but I feel really good about that you're gonna be proud of this team. You're gonna enjoy watching this team and we'll continue to get better," Ishbia said.
"But hopefully you'll feel the identity, the vision, the culture that we set, and you're gonna feel it as fans and his media as well. I'm excited about this season."
When asked about his expectations for the team, Ishbia continued with:
"My expectations are: I hope that we win more games than we won last year. But the truth is, it's not going to be measured in wins and losses this year, but it is going to be measured in success. ... I promise to be more successful than last year in all aspects of it. Whether it's wins or losses, I'm not focusing on that exactly," he said.
"But I am focusing on doing the right thing, building the right organization, and making sure we're gonna be successful going forward from a perspective of identity, vision, culture and something that fans be proud of. And I think that you're gonna see that, and that will turn into wins and eventually turns into championships."
Brian Gregory Believes Suns Can Compete Now
Gregory, the first-year general manager who unseated James Jones for the position, seemed a bit more insistent his organization could compete in an extremely tough Western Conference.
"If you take a look at the teams that have kind of accelerated that process and have made a big jump in terms of their performance on the court, there's a common thread with those teams. They play hard and they're really tough, and they play an exciting brand of basketball that allows their talents as players to be showcased and so forth," said Gregory.
"So they're tough, they play hard and they play together, and that system has kind of accelerated the process. I think we're in a good position to do that. ... The winning then ends up taking care of itself when you bring in quality players, when they're high character dudes, when they understand the roles and they have the daily habits and discipline needed, then those things are in place. Then the winning follows, and I think we're in a good position to do that."
Jordan Ott Ready to Develop Roster, Old and New
Ott, in his first year as the Suns' head coach, was brought to Phoenix with a strong track record of developing talent - a stark contrast compared to the coaches hired before him.
The Suns are admittedly a young team, though Ott has a plan to elevate players both old and new to the league.
"It's my belief that anyone can develop. The rookie, second year, fourth year, 10th year, player. We all can develop, including us as staff. Coaches and performance staff. This is a development world. We all want to be lifelong learners. It's the same on the basketball court," Ott told media members.
"So we're going to have plans in place for not only the rookies, but the veteran players as well. It's going to be an intentional way to develop them for not only this current season, but in seasons to come. And it starts with the prep and we've done a great job led by the front office in Summer League. We started it already.
"We will have very deliberate goals of what we want these guys to achieve and help them along the way to get there. So it doesn't matter, rookie, second year player, 10th year player, 12th year player, we're all about development that because that's what we believe in and that's what's going on around the NBA. We see it every day."
Devin Booker Has Unfinished Business
Booker remains the key piece of a Suns team that's seen massive changes over the last few months.
In an era where many stars flee for better opportunities - Booker chose to stay in Phoenix.
"Guys move around all the time, and teams [are] moving guys around. So it's a partnership, it's a trust. Mat [Ishbia] came in and understood the importance of how I felt about the city and how the city feels about me," Booker said.
"But like I just said, from being at the bottom and almost getting the job done, I have unfinished business here. I know how much it would mean to this city and this organization. That's my job as a leader. It's my responsibility of being a franchise player. I have to communicate to everybody the importance of basketball in this town, and how seriously we take it."
Even if the Suns won't truly be competing for championships soon, it's great to hear Booker still get in front of a microphone and relay those messages.