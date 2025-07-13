Insider: Devin Booker Fully Immersed With New Suns Direction
PHOENIX -- In an offseason full of change for the Phoenix Suns, the organization ensured their most critical piece for both the present and future would stick around.
Trading Devin Booker was never truly on the Suns' radar, even with massive changes at general manager/head coach and a roster that will surely be without Kevin Durant and probably Bradley Beal, too.
There's massive questions on how the Suns will look moving into the 2025-26 season and beyond, though Booker's presence after inking a historic contract extension is now guaranteed.
When speaking with PHNX Suns at NBA Summer League action, ESPN insider Shams Charania offered this:
"They've made moves to bring in more bodies - obviously a lot of youth - so you're seeing a team kind of change its direction from a veteran laden team to a team that's more scrappy, a younger team. And Booker himself committing to that deal, two years and $145 million, I'm told he's been working out with players on the Suns.
"The young players on the Suns over the last week, two weeks. He's fully immersed himself with this team, with Jalen Green, with Dillon Brooks. The whole Phoenix Suns team flew out to Vegas to be part of his moment (signing the contract). I think it speaks a lot to the camaraderie - I don't know if it leads to better results.
"From a feel perspective, there will be a better feel, they're hoping, around this team."
After acquiring Brooks and Green via trade from Houston, the Suns added Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea in the 2025 NBA Draft.
“This moment means so much to me and my family,” said Booker in a statement after officially signing his contract extension.
“Ten years ago, my NBA dreams became reality when I was drafted here and Phoenix is my home. I love this city and am proud of what we have accomplished throughout my decade here. I am grateful to Mat Ishbia and the entire Phoenix Suns organization for the partnership. Thank you fans for your loyalty and support. More to come!!”