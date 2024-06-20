Insider Doesn't Expect Eric Gordon to Return to Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro doesn't believe Eric Gordon will return.

Jan 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) handles the ball during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- Don't expect Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon to return to the organization this summer, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

Gordon, who has a player option this summer on his contract, isn't expected to exercise his right to return for the 2024-25 season.

This comes on the heels of a report from The Athletic's Kelly Iko that said Gordon is still "50/50" on his return to Phoenix, and is potentially eying a return to the Houston Rockets.

"Free agent Eric Gordon is '50-50' on a return to Phoenix, according to a source close to the veteran guard, but is also interested in a Rockets reunion," said Iko.

Gordon is one four players to have player-options this coming summer in Phoenix, though his $3.4 million price tag is the most expensive out of the bunch.

Gordon signed a contract with the Suns last summer in hopes of playing a crucial part to a championship run. He played in 68 games with 24 starts and averaged 11 points per game.

Gordon didn't exactly seem impressed with how previous coach Frank Vogel utilized him.

"Early on in the season, it was better. And lately, there just hasn't been an emphasis [to get me more looks]," Gordon told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

"So, it's definitely different. Lately I haven't been getting hardly any touches really. ... Everybody knows the type of player I am and what I'm about. I came here to win, but what I do is score."

Will Mike Budenholzer impact Gordon's decision to move on or stay? Free agency begins in just under two weeks.

