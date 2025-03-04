Insider: Rockets Interested in Suns Stars
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season is winding down - and it isn't too early to be looking ahead to the offseason.
Sam Amick of The Athletic took to FandDuel's "Run it Back" yesterday to talk about the current situation that the Suns are in right now - and the approach they could take once the season concludes.
"It is now, I feel like, really opening the door for anything and everything being possible for Phoenix," said Amick.
Amick also alluded to a particular team that could be involved in trade discussions that has been rumored for nearly a year - that team is none other than the Houston Rockets.
"We know that the Houston's of the world have been looking at Devin Booker and KD. So they're certainly going to have a market and we'll see what ends up happening with him this summer. But really bad across the board."
The Rockets were reportedly motivated to acquire Phoenix's picks from the Brooklyn Nets last summer in an effort to target either Kevin Durant or Devin Booker - that was via Adrian Wojnarowski.
Houston has fully broken out of a multi-year rebuild, with the franchise looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2020.
While they have taken the next step forward, it feels like they are still lacking a true number 1 that can get them into the tier of true contenders - and one of the two Suns stars could give them just that.
The Rockets could offer a robust package built around a combination of Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard - along with a bevy of first-round picks.
While all indications are that Booker will not be available under any circumstance, Amick's words possibly cast doubt on that - although it feels like Durant will be the odd man out by default.
Expect the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, and possibly even the Minnesota Timberwolves to be involved over the summer - but the Rockets appear to have the inside track at the moment.
The Suns are returning to the court tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers - which is the true beginning of a final stretch run to sneak into the play-in tournament.