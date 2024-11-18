Insider: Rockets Still Pursuing Suns Star Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Death, taxes and trade noise surrounding Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
Durant - now entering his second full season with the Suns - is no stranger to speculation. Whether it be his time at Oklahoma City, Golden State or Brooklyn, Durant's a daily participant in the rumor mill for better or worse.
There was some noise earlier this offseason the Houston Rockets were heavily targeting Durant or Devin Booker off Phoenix's roster.
After acquiring a handful of Suns first-round picks in the future and questions around Phoenix's long-term plans, many thought Houston's intentions were calculated.
Those rumors were shut down fairly quick by local insiders and even prominent team execs, though wind is picking back up again.
From NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t HoopsHype):
"The consistent whispers out of Houston amid its 9-4 start have painted the Rockets as a team that would prefer to wait until the offseason before they seriously consider parting with any of the various prized recent draftees they have amassed.
"This has been interpreted in some corners of the league, as noted in a recent Sunday notebook, as a strategy designed to give the Rockets more time to see if dream trade target Kevin Durant were to become available down the road … no matter how adamant Phoenix has remained about its desire to keep Durant in the desert."
Durant has two years remaining on his deal in Phoenix, and though the Suns have been open about signing him to an extension next offseason, Durant himself went on record to say he wasn't worried about signing a new deal at the moment.
That mentality was more so just to establish he's focused on basketball and helping the Suns win now, though the door still remains open on Durant's future.
The Rockets currently have Phoenix's 2027 first-round pick while also potentially having their picks in 2029 and 2025.
The Suns started off the season 9-2 before Durant suffered a calf strain that required he miss at least two weeks before being re-evaluated. Phoenix has lost their last four-of-five entering Monday's matchup against the Orlando Magic.
It feels unrealistic that Durant could end up in a Rockets uniform - at least this season considering Phoenix pushed all their chips to the middle of the table with this bunch and likely want to see what a fully healthy team can do in the regular season/postseason under Mike Budenholzer.
The Suns are publicly adamant Durant will remain in Phoenix, though Houston seems like they're willing to play the waiting game.