Insider: Suns Could Reunite with Future Hall-of-Fame PG
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns could reportedly bring back an all-time great once free agency opens tomorrow.
NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line wrote Sunday:
“A return to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul?
“It is emerging as a tangible possibility in NBA free agency.
“As The Stein Line reported Friday night, Paul is determined to play closer to his family's Los Angeles base in 2025-26 after a successful season in San Antonio. Paul, of course, quarterbacked the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 — his lone Finals appearance in 20 NBA seasons.
“And league sources tell The Stein Line that a reunion with the Suns is indeed possible if Tyus Jones leaves Phoenix in free agency.”
Stein added that “the Orlando Magic are among the teams to express interest in Jones,” and that the Los Angeles Clippers are also an option for Paul.
The Suns are in need of a point guard perhaps more than any other position after trading for Mark Williams and drafting Khaman Maluach with the 10th pick in the NBA Draft last week.
Phoenix’s starting backcourt figures to be Devin Booker and new addition Jalen Green, who was acquired from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant deal.
However, a point guard off the bench would likely see significant minutes, and Paul is an intriguing option to fill this void.
Phoenix is still over the second-tax apron, so it could only sign Paul to a veteran minimum’s contract (one-year, $3.6 million deal), which would be much less than the nearly $11 million he made last season and average of over $30 million he earned from 2018-24.
The 40-year-old Paul ended his three-year tenure in Phoenix with an injury-riddled 2022-23 season before being traded away that summer as part of the package for Bradley Beal, but played in all 82 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists.
Paul’s playmaking and veteran leadership would prove very valuable for the Suns if he were to return, especially with a first-year coach in Jordan Ott. Booker also had the best seasons of his career alongside Paul.
It is known Paul wants to play closer to his home in Los Angeles, which the Suns (or Clippers) would provide, but Phoenix is not viewed as a true contender after trading away Kevin Durant and missing the playoffs for the first time in five years this past season if Paul also wants to win a championship.
Paul did immediately elevate the Suns to making the 2021 NBA Finals in his first season in the Valley and could look to try to do the same for Phoenix next season in a very crowded Western Conference.
The legal tampering period for free agency begins tomorrow at 3 p.m. Arizona time, when teams can begin negotiations with free agents before signing them officially beginning July 6.