Insider: Suns Expected to Trade Multiple Stars
PHOENIX -- A long summer seems to await the Phoenix Suns.
After a 2023-24 season that didn't even reach May, Mat Ishbia committed to making changes in hopes that a new offensive system, point guard, and injection of youth/athleticism would fix the problems that plagued the 49-win squad that got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Just as fans thought the situation couldn't get any worse, the team has cinched their first non-winning season since 2020 by losing game number 41 on Tuesday.
Even if Phoenix were to make a miraculous run to the playoffs - likely without Kevin Durant - that run would likely result in a humbling defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Suns insider John Gambadoro spoke on what to expect from the franchise once the season officially comes to a close on the first hour of the "Burns and Gambo Show" - that expectation goes beyond what already feels set in stone.
"They're going to have to start over and rebuild around Book. I think there's still quite a bit of trade value in Durant... to really help you not have a terrible rebuild."
The belief has been Durant will be traded ever since Shams Charania broke previous news of the Suns nearly trading the 2014 NBA MVP back to the Golden State Warriors without the star's prior knowledge.
That is the unfortunate reality of living in an NBA landscape that features the restrictive second apron. The Suns must recoup lost value in the trades that have been carried out in recent years - particularly the one that brought Bradley Beal to the Valley.
Gambadoro believes that the moves won't stop with Durant - Beal and others could be on the move as well.
"It's not just Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal... Nick Richards, you gotta look at Cody Martin, do you wanna keep Grayson Allen or Royce O'Neale, do you wanna try to move them... the coach Mike Budenholzer - should he stay or should he go?"
Richards was acquired by Phoenix in December and should be fairly easy to retain, but it may not be that simple of a decision with the recent rise of Oso Ighodaro. It feels as if the Suns could also receive decent value for one of O'Neale or Allen, but moving both wouldn't serve the roster well next season.
Budenholzer's job security has also been a major point of contention since recent reports have surfaced that Booker and Durant both share shaky foundational relationships with the first-year head coach.
Gambadoro added a huge qualifier during the segment - something that could hold massive weight amongst the fanbase.
"This might be the most intriguing Suns offseason that we've ever been a part of."
This includes the 2022 off-season that featured the Durant saga - the number of moves that the franchise makes over the summer months could truly be seismic.
A fourth head coach in as many seasons, breaking up two of the three members of the star core that was assembled not even two years ago, and deciding to move off of key role players could certainly qualify under that banner.
Gambadoro later added the belief is that Durant will end up with the Rockets - the rising Western Conference contender would make the most sense due to owning Phoenix's first-round picks and Durant sharing a pre-existing relationship with Houston head coach Ime Udoka.
A package from Houston would be likely to include former number two overall pick Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and draft compensation. Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard could also be included per Gambadoro.
While the offseason is likely to bring along conversations that the Phoenix front office don't want to have, it feels like a reset is on the horizon.