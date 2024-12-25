Insider: Suns Exploring Multiple Trades
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns sit in a precocious position two months into a season that was expected to be one that broke free of the inconsistency and turmoil that 2023-24 created.
Among the recurring themes throughout the early parts of the season have been potential trades that the Suns can make that could improve the trajectory of the franchise - both short and long-term.
Well, Suns insider Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic has revealed a couple of massive tidbits of information pertaining potential deals ahead of the February 6 deadline.
One of those was surrounding a consistent starter for the franchise over the last two seasons.
"The Phoenix Suns have been actively looking to trade starting center Jusuf Nurkic, league sources informed The Arizona Republic.- Rankin on potential Nurkic trade.
"The Suns (14-14) are seeking a big in return, the sources said. The team has been playing Mason Plumlee, rookie Oso Ighodaro and Nurkic at the five position. Washington Wizards big Jonas Valančiūnas and Chicago Bulls big Nikola Vucevic are two players whose names have been reportedly thrown into league trade talks."
Nurkic carries an $18.1 million dollar salary tag this season - due to second apron restrictions the Suns cannot take in more money than they send out.
That could prove to be too big of an ask to send the "Bosnian Beast" out of town in any fashion other than as a salary dump.
However, players such as Nick Richards, Isaiah Stewart, or even Robert Williams could be had if their respective rebuilding squads are willing to take on an effectively expiring contract along with second-round picks.
For the new that everyone has been waiting for - an update on the potential for a trade for an All-Star talent.
"As for Bradley Beal, sources informed The Republic there still are conversations about a deal with the Miami Heat involving Jimmy Butler."- Rankin on Butler trade talks.
Beal has a no-trade clause. So, he’d have to agree to a deal and it probably would be in the best interests of the Heat as part of any deal to have Beal then remove the no-trade clause from his contract."
Beal has swept trade rumors under the rug until further notice, but Rankin confirming what had already been reported by both Shams Charania and John Gambadoro make it seem as if there is real traction in potential talks currently.
If the Suns could secure a Butler trade while also finding an upgrade over Nurkic, they could be looking at becoming a contender once again almost overnight - stay tuned over the next six weeks.