Insider: Suns, Jimmy Butler Trade Getting Closer
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are closer to trading for Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, according to The Athletic.
"In the wake of the Suns’ deal with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, in which Phoenix tripled its lot of available first-round picks, a source close to the Miami Heat star said there is rising optimism that he’s closer to reaching his desired destination — Phoenix — as a result," said the report, which was contributed by insiders such as Sam Amick, David Aldridge, Tony Jones, Jon Krawczynski, Sam Vecenie and Rebecca Tauber.
Phoenix sent their coveted 2031 first-round pick to Utah for three future picks - you can read more about that here.
The move is widely believed to give the Suns more flexibility for a trade on top of more bargaining power as their pursuit for Butler continues. Names such as Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal surely feel like they're on the way out of town, too, and the recent acquisition of more draft ammo only furthers that feeling.
"The Suns are currently sitting at 21-21 on the year, not where a team wants to be with championship expectations, and with an aggressive owner like Mat Ishbia, it seems like a matter of when not if a big trade is made before the Feb. 6 deadline," wrote our own Brendan Mau.
Phoenix and Butler have been a rumored pairing for awhile now, though several dominoes have to fall in order for the trade to actually be pulled off.
With just a couple weeks left until the deadline arrives, we'll see if the biggest trade of the season actually comes to fruition.