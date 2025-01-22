TRADE: Suns Acquire More First-Round Picks
PHOENIX -- There's been some massive trade speculation around the Phoenix Suns and what could emerge from their coveted 2031 first-round pick as the organization continues to push their chips to the middle of the table to win now.
We now have an answer.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Suns are sending that pick to the Utah Jazz for a total of three first-rounders:
"The Phoenix Suns are trading their 2031 unprotected first to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Suns are acquiring the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah."
Charania, posting both messages on Twitter/X, also offered:
"This is an aggressive move for Phoenix and unlocks the franchise's next six drafts -- and most importantly, breaks up their lone tradable first in 2031 into three future firsts. The Suns now have tripled their first-rounders."
The move does give the Suns more draft picks down the road, which should be able to help the franchise - if they do ultimately stay in Phoenix - especially if they can replicate recent success after landing two talented rookies in Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.
However, something bigger could be on the horizon, as the Suns were reportedly very adamant on keeping control of their 2031 first-round pick - and by tripling their first-rounders in the future, Phoenix now has more ammo to make a splash on the trade market.
The Suns already made one move after acquiring Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards last week - we'll see if Phoenix is done cooking by the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline.