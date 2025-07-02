Insider: Suns 'Most Likely' Signing Chris Paul
The Phoenix Suns haven't had the loudest free agency compared to the rest of the league.
The biggest move of note was the signing of point guard Collin Gillespie, but the Suns could also be looking to bring back another former guard of theirs.
ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne is reporting that the Suns are "most likely" bringing back Chris Paul in free agency.
Paul, who turned 40 in May, is still looking to stick around in the NBA two decades after he was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the New Orleans Hornets. He spent his first six seasons with the Hornets before a blockbuster trade sent him to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011.
Paul then spent six seasons with the Clippers before a shocking trade to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Paul played just two seasons for the Rockets, helping them reach the Western Conference Finals before a hamstring injury knocked him out of the final two games of the series against the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook and spent one season with them, gaining back some of the fire he once had in his prime. That led him to being traded again, this time to the Suns.
In Phoenix, Paul led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021, but the team fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the two seasons to follow, Paul was unable to help the Suns get further, which led to another trade.
In the past two seasons, Paul has been viewed as a role player for the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, but now as a free agent, he is looking for familiarity in a competitive role. That's why Phoenix could be the ideal landing spot for the future Hall-of-Famer.
He could take Tyus Jones' role in the offense and start at times, but he could also come off the bench in favor of Devin Booker and Jalen Green.